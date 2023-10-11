Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

GE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. 449,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

