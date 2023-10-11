Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $19.41 on Wednesday, hitting $278.42. The company had a trading volume of 596,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,835. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.05 and a 200 day moving average of $304.82. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

