Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 410 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $154.79. 218,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

