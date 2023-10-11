Leverty Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.78. 2,602,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,807,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

