Quantum Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

