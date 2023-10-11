Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $209.65 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.32 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.14.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

