Alpha Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 555,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,870. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43.

