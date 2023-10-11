iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,707 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 807,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,707. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
