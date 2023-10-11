BIP Wealth LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.