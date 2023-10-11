Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 21,269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

