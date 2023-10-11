Bank OZK Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.2% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.11. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

