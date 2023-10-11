PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. PTC comprises about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $1,273,448. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,729. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

