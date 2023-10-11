Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 699,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,509. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

