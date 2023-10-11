Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. 1,642,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,658. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

