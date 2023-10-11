GAM Holding AG Sells 105 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. 1,673,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.