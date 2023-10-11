Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $603.12. 479,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

