Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 4,799,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,206. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

