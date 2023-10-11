Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 40,000 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 659,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,907. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

