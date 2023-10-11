The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

