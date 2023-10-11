Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $207.83. 266,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,109. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.74 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

