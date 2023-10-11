GAM Holding AG Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 210.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. 114,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

