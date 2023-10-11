GAM Holding AG Sells 7,149 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at $303,126,281.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,126,281.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.08. The stock had a trading volume of 770,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

