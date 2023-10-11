GAM Holding AG Has $11.12 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 2,936,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

