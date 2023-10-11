Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

