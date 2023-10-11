Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 18,730 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

