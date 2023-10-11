Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $540.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

