Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

INTU opened at $540.11 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

