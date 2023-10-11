The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $193.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.89. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

