Grove Bank & Trust Has $129,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFC opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

