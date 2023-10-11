Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

