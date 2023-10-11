Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,832.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,886.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,947.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,143.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

