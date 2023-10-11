Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,112.83 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6,151.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5,994.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $123.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

