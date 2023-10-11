Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $14.42 on Wednesday, reaching $547.14. The stock had a trading volume of 808,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,124. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $529.33 and a 200-day moving average of $464.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.