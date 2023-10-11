Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,066 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Down 0.8 %

LKQ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. 120,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,262. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.