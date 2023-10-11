Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.3% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 383,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,835. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.