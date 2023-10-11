BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 1,537,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

