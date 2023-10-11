Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,537. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.35 and its 200-day moving average is $452.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

