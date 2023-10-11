GDS Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

