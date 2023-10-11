J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

