GDS Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 326,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 1,729,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,311. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

