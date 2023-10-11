Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

SHOP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,310. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

