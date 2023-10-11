GDS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.3% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. 1,401,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

