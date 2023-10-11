GDS Wealth Management Has $333,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

