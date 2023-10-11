Genesis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,542 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab accounts for 4.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Tobam bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 138,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.