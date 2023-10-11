Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $37.42 Million Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,542 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up about 4.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $65,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 138,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,051. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.