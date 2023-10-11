Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 19.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.