GDS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,587 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

