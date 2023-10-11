Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.2% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $400.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

