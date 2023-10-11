Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

