State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 47,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $260,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 608.2% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 19.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

